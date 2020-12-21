You have permission to edit this article.
JSU women: Gamecocks' final non-conference game against Ole Miss canceled

JSU head coach Rick Pietri during the Georgia Southern at JSU NCAA women's basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State’s women’s basketball team will miss out on playing a second team from the Southeastern Conference this season.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to play a road game at Ole Miss tonight, but the contest has been canceled because of COVID-19 testing protocols, according to a news release from JSU.

JSU (3-2) played at Georgia on Dec. 9, falling to the Bulldogs 68-47. The Ole Miss game was scheduled to be the Gamecocks’ final non-conference contest. They will return to Ohio Valley Conference play Dec. 30 with a 4:30 p.m. tip against UT Martin inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.

