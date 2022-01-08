JSU women: Gamecocks fend off North Alabama late

Jacksonville State’s women’s basketball team held off a late rally from North Alabama on Saturday, defeating the Lions 73-69 inside Flowers Hall in Florence.
Kaiya Burnett gave the Gamecocks (11-3, 2-0 ASUN) their largest lead of the contest — 11 points — on two separate occasions during the fourth quarter. The senior guard from Trenton, N.J., drilled a 3-pointer with 6:05 to play to put JSU up 63-52. After the Lions canned two free throws, Burnett answered with a jump shot at 3:54 for a 65-54 lead.
The Lions (5-8, 0-1) wouldn’t go away, however, cutting JSU’s lead to four points on two separate occasions in the final minute.
Sophomore Keiara Griffin’s layup with 16 seconds to play and a 6-for-8 effort from the free throw line over the game’s final 1:45 helped the Gamecocks hold off North Alabama.
JSU will host Lipscomb on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Four to know
—Kennedy Gavin led the Gamecocks in both scoring and rebounding, finishing with 15 points and nine boards.
—Burnett was 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with 10 points. She led a strong effort from JSU’s bench, which finished with 29 points. Shawnta Shaw added seven points, Bre’anna Rhodes six, Madison McCoy three and Kyra Williams three.
—Kiana Johnson and Imari Martin scored nine points apiece.
—Griffin finished with six points and six rebounds, and Nekiyah Thompson added five points, six rebounds and a team-high two assists.