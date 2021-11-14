JSU women: Gamecocks falter in road opener

Jacksonville State fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 69-58 women's basketball loss at Davidson on Sunday afternoon.
Davidson grabbed a 16-7 lead after one quarter and led 32-20 at halftime. The Wildcats built the advantage to as much as 14 early in the third quarter at 34-20.
Davidson (1-2) did it with a powerful inside game that produced 46 points. The Wildcats outrebounded JSU 39-37.
This was the first of a five-game road swing for the Gamecocks (1-1). They'll play at Samford on Wednesday and Vanderbilt next Sunday. The comes the Georgia Southern Classic where JSU will face Indiana State on Nov. 26 and South Carolina State on Nov. 27.
JSU opened with a home win over Auburn-Montgomery 89-39 on Tuesday.
Four to know
—Imari Martin scored a game-high 15 points for JSU. She sank three 3-pointers, but also was 4-for-4 at the foul line.
—Shawnta Shaw came off the bench and produced a career-high 13 points. She also had three steals.
—Kiana Johnson had 10 points, and Kennedy Gavin produced 10 rebounds to go along with four points.
—Nekiyah Thompson had six points, three rebounds and two assists.