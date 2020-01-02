JSU women: Gamecocks fall in OVC opener

A horrible third quarter doomed the Jacksonville State women's basketball team in its Ohio Valley Conference opener at Morehead State on Thursday.
In a 67-48 loss, the Gamecocks trailed by only two points at halftime, but Morehead State took control in the third period, starting off with an 18-0 run. JSU didn't put up any points in the quarter until McKenna Lawrence made a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the period.
Four to know
—Taylor Hawks led JSU (4-8, 0-1 OVC) with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. She entered as a 72.5-percent shooter from the foul line but missed her first six free throws. She finished 4 of 10 from the line.
—Yamia Johnson came off the bench to score 10 points as she made two of her six attempts from 3-point range.
—Destiney Elliott entered with a team-high 13.7 points a game, but she managed only two points against Morehead State. She sank a pair of free throws and missed all nine shots from the field, including seven from behind the 3-point line. Her five rebounds led the team as JSU was outrebounded 45-32.
—JSU will play at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., while Morehead State (5-8, 1-0) will play at home against Tennessee Tech.