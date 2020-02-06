JSU women: Gamecocks fall by 27 at Southeast Missouri

Jacksonville State got off to a slow start as the Gamecocks make their way through the toughest part of their women's basketball schedule.
JSU fell 79-52 at Southeast Missouri on Thursday night, which is the first of a four-game road stretch against the top four teams in the Ohio Valley Conference schedule.
JSU (10-12, 6-5 OVC) will play at Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, Tennessee Tech on Feb. 13 and Belmont on Feb. 15. SEMO (17-5, 9-2), UT Martin (14-8, 10-1), Tennessee Tech (16-6, 9-2) and Belmont (14-8, 9-2) have combined to lose only seven OVC games, and four of those were to each other.
The Gamecocks trailed by two points after one period and 10 points at halftime. SEMO took control in the final period, outscoring JSU 19-7.
Four to know
—Destiney Elliott had 10 points and eight rebounds for JSU, which got outrebounded 46-31. She sank a pair of 3-pointers. The Gamecocks made only four for the night.
—JSU made 19 of its first 21 free throws but made only one of the remaining six tries. Taylor Hawks made all six of her foul shots and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
—Kiana Johnson, who missed three games last month because of a shoulder injury, came off the bench to play a team-high 31 minutes and score nine points.
—SEMO's Carrie Shephard had 23 points and seven assists as she played 37 minutes. She scored 17 points in the first half as SEMO built that 10-point halftime advantage.