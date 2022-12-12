JSU women: Gamecocks fall by 20 at Ole Miss

A Sunday afternoon date at Ole Miss didn't go Jacksonville State's way.
The Gamecocks fell 74-54 in women's basketball, which is JSU's second straight loss. Ole Miss nailed a 3-pointer on its first possession and never trailed after that.
