JSU women: Gamecocks fall at ASUN powerhouse Liberty

Jacksonville State fought back from an 11-point second-half deficit but never could take the lead in a 62-57 loss at ASUN foe Liberty on Saturday.
The Gamecocks trailed 38-27 early in the second half and trimmed the advantage to 47-46 by the end of the third quarter. Liberty sustained the lead the rest of the way.
Imari Martin paced JSU with 16 points as she made 11 of 14 foul shots. She made one 3-pointer, while Keiara Griffin and Nekiyah Thompson each had one as Liberty limited the Gamecocks to only 10 shots from behind the arc.
Martin also had six rebounds.
JSU was without fifth-year senior Kiana Johnson, who didn't play.
Four to know
—JSU (15-5, 6-2 ASUN) still leads the ASUN's West Division. Everybody else in the division has at least three league losses. Liberty (19-2, 7-1) continues challenging for the East Division lead against Florida Gulf Coast (18-1, 7-0), which is the only other ASUN team to beat the Gamecocks.
—For JSU, Griffin and Shawnta Shaw each had eight points.
—Nekiyah Thompson had seven points, while Kennedy Gavin added six points and seven rebounds. Winnie Kuimi had six points and four rebounds.
—For Liberty, Bridgette Rettstatt had a game-high 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.