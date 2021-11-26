JSU women: Gamecocks deliver crushing blow late to Indiana State

Jacksonville State finished strong in a 67-57 win over Indiana State in the Georgia Southern Classic in Statesboro, Ga., on Friday.
The Gamecocks trailed 56-54 with 5:13 to go. Nekiyah Thompson sank a 3-pointer with 4:59 to go, which jump-started a 13-point run. Georgia Southern didn't score again Tonysha Curry made one of two foul shots with 35 seconds to go.
Thompson finished with a team-high 16 points, including five in the last five minutes. She added four rebounds and didn't commit a turnover in a team-high 30 minutes of playing time.
Five to know
—Keiara Griffin had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists for JSU, even though she was limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble.
—Kennedy Gavin had eight points and seven rebounds.
—Bre'Anna Rhodes had 13 points off the bench as she made 6 of 8 shots and her only free throw.
—Kiana Johnson had six points, including four points on two baskets in the last four minutes.
—JSU (3-2) will play South Carolina State on Saturday at noon in the Georgia Southern Classic. The Gamecocks will return home Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Young Harris. Indiana State (1-5) will play Georgia Southern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.