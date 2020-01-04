JSU women: Gamecocks' defense clamps down to beat EKU

Jacksonville State found its defensive touch Saturday in a 43-33 win at Eastern Kentucky.
JSU (5-8, 1-1 OVC) was first in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense in each of the previous five seasons, but the Gamecocks entered Saturday's game ranked seventh, while allowing 66.7 points a game. Against EKU (6-7, 0-2), they limited the Colonels to 30 percent shooting from the field and only 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
JSU trailed 12-4 after one quarter but gave up only 21 points after that. With 5:46 to play, EKU got a basket to slice the JSU advantage to 34-31, but the Gamecocks didn't give up another point until EKU got a meaningless layup with 35 seconds to go.
Four to know
—Chloe Long, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, got six points and 12 rebounds. She made two steals and played a team-high 37 minutes.
—Kiana Johnson, a 5-9 junior guard, played 35 minutes and scored a team-high 13 points. She also grabbed five rebounds.
—Taylor Hawks had 10 points, and McKenna Lawrence had six as she came off the bench for a season-high 21 minutes. Karleigh Sledge played a season-high 18 minutes and produced four points, five rebounds and two steals.
—Jacksonville State will head home for two games. The Gamecocks will play Murray State on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Austin Peay on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.