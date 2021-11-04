JSU women: Gamecocks cruise to exhibition win, but Pietri not pleased with fourth quarter

JACKSONVILLE — Everybody played, and everybody but one scored.
The Jacksonville State women’s basketball team had a heck of a time in its exhibition win at home Thursday night, as the NCAA Division I Gamecocks took apart non-scholarship Division III Birmingham-Southern 127-65.
It was all good as well for JSU head coach Rick Pietri, who was rather dressed down, wearing a coat but not a tie as he usually does.
Well, it was all good except for the fourth quarter. JSU entered the period leading 102-38, but the scrappy Panthers outscored Pietri’s team 27-25 in the final 10 minutes.
“I liked the energy and the intention and attention that we paid our responsibilities for three quarters,” he said. “I didn’t like the fourth quarter. At all.”
Was it the score that maybe made some players take it easy in the fourth quarter? Pietri said he would prefer that isn’t the case, because with 13 players seeing the court and everyone getting to play at least seven minutes, this isn’t the time to figure you can take it easy.
“They all know they’re going to play,” he said. “They all know they’re getting a chance. They all know it’s an audition. So when your ticket is punched to get out on the floor to make an impression, you need to make an impression. And it doesn’t matter what the score is.”
For now, Pietri is considering this a learning opportunity. The next game is Tuesday at home at 11:30 a.m. against Auburn-Montgomery.
“Hopefully, that’s something we can use to get our kids’ attention,” he said. “If we’re playing a Division III school, we should win by a large margin, and if we don’t, we’re not saying a lot about ourselves. I don’t measure us on what the final score was. I measure us on whether we made the right decisions, did we put ourselves in the right positions that we needed to be on both sides of the ball.”
Still, there was plenty for a JSU fan to like Thursday. Senior guard Imari Martin, last year’s top sub, started and scored a team-high 20 points while sinking four 3-pointers.
She was joined in the lineup by senior forward Kennedy Gavin (13 points, nine rebounds), sophomore forward Keiara Griffin (12 points, three rebounds), junior point guard Nekiyah Thompson (four points, six assists, two steals) and fifth-year senior guard Kiana Johnson (10 points, three rebounds, three assists), who got some playing time at one of the two post spots, which she never had played in college. With a shortage of experienced inside players, JSU may need her inside in the future.
“That’s something we may do in the regular season as well,” Pietri said. “That’s why we did it in this environment.”
What to know
—Freshman Bre’Anna Rhodes had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
—Shaquice May, Shawnta Shaw, Winnie Kuimi and Madison McCoy each had eight points. Kuimi had eight rebounds, and McCoy added seven.
—At one point in the first half, JSU scored 28 straight points. Also, JSU scored 52 points off turnovers, while BSC scored six.
Who said
—Pietri on the frustration over the fourth quarter: “There’s things I like about this group a lot, and there’s things about this group that frustrate me. It’s not as people, because they’re good people, but in terms of how they go about their business, some of it frustrates me. We’ve got to iron that out as we move forward and begin competing in games that count.”
—Johnson on what JSU did well and what needs to improve: “We need to get more locked in on the defensive side. We committed a little more fouls than usual. But, I think that as a team we kind of stayed locked in on the offensive end. Everybody cheered on the bench. Today was more about getting better and showing some improvement.”
Next up
—When JSU hosts AUM on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., it will be education day, with local school children coming to watch the Gamecocks.