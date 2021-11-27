JSU women: Gamecocks close out GATA Turkey Throwdown with a win

The Jacksonville State women's basketball team had a successful Thanksgiving holiday by winning two games in two games. JSU completed its run in the GATA Turkey Throwdown by beating South Carolina State 75-43 on Saturday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.
JSU senior Kennedy Gavin led the Gamecocks (4-2) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
The Gamecocks started with an 8-0 run and never let up.
Four to know
—Keiara Griffin scored 12 points and added a career-high 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
—Kaiya Burnett added a career-high 13 points while shooting 5-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-3 from three-point range.
—Freshman Shaquice May had a career-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
—JSU will return home to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday when the Gamecocks host Young Harris College at 6 p.m.