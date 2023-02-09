JSU women: Gamecocks clamp down on Bellarmine star, manage another win

JACKSONVILLE — How often does someone get 16 points and eight rebounds against you, and you still pat yourself on the back for doing a good job?
That's what happened Thursday night as Jacksonville State edged Bellarmine 59-54 in women's basketball. The turning point likely was that the Gamecocks didn't allow Knights freshman Gracie Merkle to blitz them badly.
"It just goes to show you how effective she is, because I thought we did a pretty good job, and she still had 16 points," JSU coach Rick Pietri said.
Merkle is a 6-foot-6 freshman from Mount Washington Kentucky, and she averages 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. Since ASUN Conference play began, Merkle has found her range. She had 32 points and 18 rebounds against Eastern Kentucky, which is tied for second in the league. She added 27 points and 13 rebounds against Lipscomb, which is tied for second, too. Jacksonville gave up 29 to her.
In ASUN play, she is averaging 19.2 points and 13.2 points a game and has made 75.5 percent of her shots. JSU answered with fifth-year senior Kennedy Gavin, who stands six inches shorter at 6-0. She got lots and lots of help, and in the end, JSU limited Merkle enough to win for the second straight game.
"They didn't have a lot of shooters, so we tried to put an emphasis on if you're not guarding a shooter, you're helping," said 6-0 JSU forward Madison McCoy, who spent her share of time helping out against Merkle. "We had a lot of help from our perimeter. Our post defense, we played post defense differently. We tried to be really mobile. Our bigs did a really good job of being mobile around her."
But the key was Gavin, who hasn't always pleased Pietri with her defensive effort. This time, however, she showed Merkle how it's done. Typically, if Merkle gets the ball in the post, she's going to score, but she made 7 of 12 against JSU. The five misses are the second-most she's had this year.
"This is the best defensive game I've ever seen Kennedy play," McCoy said. "I'm so proud of her."
Offensively, Gavin shined there as well. She had a game-high 17 points — one more than Merkle. All but two came after halftime.
"At the beginning of the game, her shots weren't falling, but she played great 'D,' she stayed mobile and didn't get down and then the shots fell at the end," McCoy said. "And we need them all."
With 2:40 left, JSU clung to a 51-50 lead when Gavin sank a jumper for a three-point lead. With 1:40 left, Bellarmine answered with a basket, but JSU got a basket from Keiara Griffin with 1:02 to play. She drew a foul on the play and made the free throw for a 56-52 lead.
The Gamecocks remained in control from there, and Gavin accounted for the final points with two free throws with five seconds to play.
"Kennedy literally rescued us offensively in the second half," Pietri said. "We were off the coast in a skiff unattended and she was the Coast Guard. She came out and saved us."
What to know
—JSU (13-10, 6-6 ASUN) is tied for fifth place in the ASUN with Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State. The top six teams get a bye through the first round of the league tournament. The next four have to play in the first round. Bellarmine (7-18, 3-9) is now 0-11 in road games.
—Shawnta Shaw had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for JSU.
—Nekiyah Thompson added 10 points and three assists. Griffin had eight points and eight rebounds. Gavin contributed seven rebounds.
—Imari Martin added eight points off the bench.
Who said
—Pietri on trying to finish in the top six: "The difference between sixth place and seventh place is wide. Very wide. Like the Grand Canyon."
—Pietri on surviving against Merkle despite struggling offensively: "She's a problem. Fortunately, we did enough. We made her work for the points she got. I feel confident in saying that. And we were able to make just enough — and I mean JUST enough — offensive plays to score enough points to win."
—McCoy on JSU's second straight win: "So happy we won. We needed it. We struggled at the beginning, but I feel like we're pulling everything together, and it looks good and feels good. And it's fun to do."
Next up
—JSU will host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 4 p.m.