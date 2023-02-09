 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Gamecocks clamp down on Bellarmine star, manage another win

JSU teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — How often does someone get 16 points and eight rebounds against you, and you still pat yourself on the back for doing a good job?

That's what happened Thursday night as Jacksonville State edged Bellarmine 59-54 in women's basketball. The turning point likely was that the Gamecocks didn't allow Knights freshman Gracie Merkle to blitz them badly.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.