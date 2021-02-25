JSU women: Gamecocks can't survive rally by scrappy, short-handed Murray State team

JACKSONVILLE — Playing at home, with a chance to grab third place in the league standings, it seems like Jacksonville State would've been the odds-on favorite to dispatch Murray State on Thursday.
"That's a safe statement," frustrated JSU women's coach Rick Pietri said after a 78-75 loss.
It's even more frustrating for Pietri how it happened.
Murray State, which doesn't have a deep bench, lost two of its starters in the second quarter. Laci Hawthorne went down with a left leg injury, while Bria Sanders-Woods hurt her right leg. Both left the arena after the game needing crutches to make it back to the team bus.
JSU led by 10 at halftime and 12 at one point in the third quarter.
And still, the Gamecocks lost.
JSU, annually one of the best defensive teams in the Ohio Valley Conference, gave up 27 points in the fourth quarter as Murray State overtook the Gamecocks.
"We let them get rolling in the third quarter," Pietri said. "I think that our team, after the first half, they thought they had it in the bag. Our team never found the fortitude defensively.
"They made some difficult plays. They did. But, there's also times we helped them. That's where the infuriation comes in. Particularly in the third quarter, we were just lazy and let them get some transition baskets. That's just a symptom of thinking it's in the bag. Look, the grittier, tougher, hungrier team won the game."
JSU (14-8, 11-7 OVC) already has clinched a bid to the league's eight-team postseason tournament, but a win over Murray State would've put the Gamecocks into third place with one game to go — a Saturday meeting at home against Austin Peay.
Instead, short-handed Murray State (14-10, 11-8) managed to become the first team to beat JSU at Pete Mathews Coliseum this year.
What to know
—JSU is fifth in the league. UT Martin (16-2) and Belmont (13-3) are 1-2. Southeast Missouri (12-7) and Tennessee Tech (12-7) are tied for third. Austin Peay (10-7) is sixth, followed by Murray State and Eastern Illinois (9-10).
—Taylor Hawks turned in 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks. Yamia Johnson had 20 points and five rebounds. Jessie Day added eight points and 11 rebounds.
—For Murray State, Macey Turley had 17 points and seven assists as she played all 40 minutes. Katelyn Young had 20 points and seven rebounds while playing 36 minutes. Alexis Burpo played 34 minutes off the bench and had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Who said
—Pietri on blowing a chance to finish third: "Listen, our kids had an opportunity today. Our kids in the first half of the game, they brought it. In the second half of the game, they coasted. While we were coasting, the hungrier, tougher team climbed into it and over us."
Next up
—JSU will host Austin Peay at 1 p.m. Saturday.