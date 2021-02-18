JSU women: Gamecocks can't hold late lead at Belmont

Kiana Johnson's last-second attempt didn't go down, and Jacksonville State fell 54-53 at Belmont in women's basketball Thursday night.
It broke a four-game win streak for JSU (12-7, 9-6 OVC). The loss also marked the first time in six years that Jacksonville State didn't lose by double-figures at Belmont, but the defeat extended JSU's losing streak at Belmont to eight straight. The Gamecocks last won at Belmont in 2003.
Belmont (13-6, 10-3 OVC) has won three straight and seven of its last eight.
Four to know
—JSU actually led 50-46 with 4:54 to go, as Winnie Kuimi's basket topped an 8-0 run by the Gamecocks. Belmont was held scoreless for 6:29 before responding with its own 8-0 run for a 54-50 lead. JSU's Taylor Hawks sank a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to cut it to one, but after rebounding a Belmont miss, the Gamecocks couldn't take the lead.
—Yamia Johnson had a team-high 15 points as she bounced back from not scoring in Monday's win over Eastern Kentucky. She made 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.
—Hawks scored 11 points and passed out three assists for the Gamecocks. She now has 1,028 points in her college career, which is 13th on the JSU scoring list. No. 12 is Freddricka Embry, who had 1,062 in 2002-05.
—After not playing against Eastern Kentucky, Kuimi came off the bench to play 17 minutes and produced eight points and seven rebounds. Jessie Day added seven points and six rebounds. Kiana Johnson had six points.