JSU women: Gamecocks can't overcome first-place UT Martin and its 6-foot-2 star power

JACKSONVILLE — Rick Pietri warned that UT Martin's Chelsey Perry was good.
Heading into Jacksonville State's home game against UT Martin, Pietri called Perry "special," and she certainly was that Saturday afternoon.
In JSU's 73-56 loss to UT Martin, the Gamecocks struggled to slow the 6-foot-2 Perry, who turned in 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. She's a post player who also can step out beyond the 3-point line and shoot. She did that three times Saturday and made two.
She entered averaging 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks a game against Ohio Valley Conference teams, so her numbers against JSU weren't out of the ordinary for her.
"That player could play anywhere in America," Pietri said afterward. "She could play for UConn. … She's a pro. She's a WNBA pro. Do you know what that means?
"There are only 12 teams in the WNBA. There's 30 in the NBA. When you say she's a WNBA player, that means she's one of the best 144 players in the world. I've coached against kids who've played in the WNBA. She can play in the WNBA."
At one point near the end of the first half, JSU cut the UT Martin lead to six points, but the Perry took control and the Skyhawks scored the next eight to give them a 14-point halftime lead. Perry hit a basket, made a rebound to set up another, and got another rebound to set up another basket for herself, as she drew a foul.
She made the foul shot. Naturally.
"She's long and athletic. She's hard to guard," said 6-1 JSU forward Chloe Long, who drew the assignment of guarding her much of the day.
Unfortunately for JSU, UT Martin's star power didn't end there. The Skyhawks (18-9, 14-2), who are tied with Belmont for the OVC lead, also have 6-2 Maddie Waldrep, who matched her OVC average with 15 points. Waldrep grabbed 11 rebounds, which are two over what she averages in the league. She also blocked a pair of shots.
Pietri said he rates her as one of the top four players in the league, along with Perry, Southeast Missouri's Tesia Thompson and Belmont's Ellie Harmeyer.
"They create so many problems that we don't usually have," said Pietri, whose team is now 12-15, including 8-8 in the OVC. "They're so good at making individual plays at a high rate. So it doesn't matter how good your one-on-one defense is because they can make plays against your one-on-one defense. So, we need help off other people to get the ball out of their hands."
Pietri said JSU's biggest priorities defensively are no layups and no open looks behind the 3-point line by players who can make that shot.
With Perry and Waldrep, Pietri wanted his players to fall back to defend the post more than they're used to doing. Considering JSU had a game Thursday, he and his staff had only one day (Friday) to prepare their players for the change in philosophy.
"With one-day prep, we couldn't reprogram some of our kids on how to guard the perimeter. Sometimes we were in the right spot, and sometimes we weren't. And when we weren't, they made us pay for it every flipping time."
Three to know
—The Gamecocks have made 184 from 3-point range, which is a school record, and they sank 12 of 22 on Thursday against Southeast Missouri. Against UT Martin, they made 2 of 17, including one each from Taylor Hawks and Destiney Elliott.
—Elliott had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the team in both areas. Hawks had nine points.
—JSU's women are 8-0 when holding an OVC team to 54 or fewer points and 0-8 when allowing at least 55.
Who said
—Pietri on his team struggling from the 3-point arc: "That's been the problem all year — the lack of consistency offensively from the individuals in our program. That's the one thing you can count on. You can count on from game to game that we don't know what we're getting from the perimeter. When we get it, we're pretty good."
—Pietri on the trouble with facing two good 6-2 post players, such as what UT Martin has: "Lots of teams might have one good post. When both of theirs are elite, and when both of theirs can make 3-point shots, so if you double one of the posts, they're going to kill you with the other on the perimeter. They're just an incredibly difficult opponent."
What's next
—JSU will play at Tennessee State on Thursday and host Tennessee Tech next Saturday. The Gamecocks are in sixth place in the OVC, and if the season ended today, they would play third-place SEMO in the first round of the league tournament.