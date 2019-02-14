Jacksonville State couldn't make a late lead hold up in a 62-59 loss at Tennessee Tech in women's basketball Thursday.
The Gamecocks led 51-47 with 5:38 to go, but Tech's Jordan Brock keyed a rally with a pair of 3-pointers. That accounted for Brock's only points of the game. JSU trailed 61-54 with 24 seconds left, but the Gamecocks made one last push. Yamia Johnson hit a 3-pointer and after a Kentoria Alexandria free throw for Tech, JSU's Taylor Hawks made a layup with 13 seconds left. After forcing a Tech turnover, JSU saw Johnson's 3-point try rim out, clinching the Golden Eagles' win.
Four to know
—Johnson finished with 17 points in 21 minutes of play. That's the most she has scored since pouring in 18 against Georgia State two months earlier.
—Rayven Pearson had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out with 3:06 to play and the score tied 52-52.
—Destiney Elliott managed six points but contributed five rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and three steals. Chloe Long scored only three points, but blocked five shots and made three steals.
—Jacksonville State is now 11-13, including 5-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks are in ninth place and start a three-game homestand Saturday against Tennessee State. After that, they host Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky. Tennessee Tech (18-6, 10-3) is in second place in the OVC.