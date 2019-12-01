JSU women's basketball teaser

Jacksonville State head coach Rick Pietri is in his seventh season with the Gamecocks. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's women's basketball team couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead in a 61-55 loss Sunday to Oakland, a Division I school based in Michigan.

The game was part of the Florida International University Thanksgiving Classic. JSU went 0-2 in the event. The Gamecocks will return home for a Sunday home game against Clark Atlanta.

Four to know

--JSU trailed by as much as 10 in the first half and was behind 30-24 at halftime. The Gamecocks rallied and ended the third quarter with six straight points to go up 45-40. Kiana Johnson, Chloe Long and Jessie Day each made a layup. A Taylor Hawks free throw with 9:09 to play made it 46-40, but Oakland scored nine straight to take the lead.

--JSU's last lead came with 3:29 to play when Johnson made a jumper to put the Gamecocks ahead 52-51. Oakland responded on its possession with two fouls shots to retake the lead for good.

--Hawks had 18 points and eight rebounds -- both team highs.

--Johnson had 11 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots. Destiney Elliott had 10 points and six rebounds, while Long contributed four points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...