Jacksonville State's women's basketball team couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead in a 61-55 loss Sunday to Oakland, a Division I school based in Michigan.
The game was part of the Florida International University Thanksgiving Classic. JSU went 0-2 in the event. The Gamecocks will return home for a Sunday home game against Clark Atlanta.
Four to know
--JSU trailed by as much as 10 in the first half and was behind 30-24 at halftime. The Gamecocks rallied and ended the third quarter with six straight points to go up 45-40. Kiana Johnson, Chloe Long and Jessie Day each made a layup. A Taylor Hawks free throw with 9:09 to play made it 46-40, but Oakland scored nine straight to take the lead.
--JSU's last lead came with 3:29 to play when Johnson made a jumper to put the Gamecocks ahead 52-51. Oakland responded on its possession with two fouls shots to retake the lead for good.
--Hawks had 18 points and eight rebounds -- both team highs.
--Johnson had 11 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots. Destiney Elliott had 10 points and six rebounds, while Long contributed four points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.