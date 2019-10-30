JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s women’s basketball program has 12 players back from last year’s roster, which head coach Ricki Pietri says is the most he’s ever returned.
With so many players back, Pietri has changed the approach to preseason practice just a bit — he says he and his staff have tinkered some with teaching their players more new things in practice, because they’re already familiar with what they did before.
Even so, Pietri still considers that season-opening exhibition game just as valuable as before.
Today’s 7 p.m. home game against Berry College, a Division III school from Mount Berry, Ga., still serves as a dress rehearsal for the real games and another chance to evaluate his team, especially as he and his staff try to figure out who should make the lineup and how much they should play.
“We go through everything we would do on a normal game day,” Pietri said. “Something as minor as putting a uniform on, getting set up and going out to warm up, it’s nice to get that out of the way before it can create any stress or level of uncertainty before you play for real.
“As for the game, we want our kids to essentially show off or display for us as a coaching staff an adherence to all the things we’ve worked on to this point. We want them to show some competitiveness, no matter who the opponent is.”
JSU lost two players from last season, and they weren’t minor: All-OVC post player Rayven Pearson and valuable reserve point guard Brianna Perry. JSU finished 15-15, including 9-9 in the OVC, and the league’s coaches and sports information directors picked the Gamecocks fifth in this year’s preseason poll.
As for the returnees, there’s 5-foot-6 junior point guard Taylor Hawks (8.6 points a game, 2.6 assists), who is entering her third season as a starter. Forward Destiney Elliott (10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds), who is 5-11, is back for her senior season after making the OVC’s all-newcomer team a year ago.
Junior 5-foot-9 guard Kiana Johnson (2.6 points) is back after missing much of last year with a stress fracture in her leg. So is redshirt 6-1 senior forward Chloe Long (3.8 points, 4.5 rebounds), a starter last year and as a freshman.
Also, there’s 5-11 sophomore guard Jutoreyia Willis (3.4 points), 5-10 redshirt junior guard McKenna Lawrence (3.0 points), 5-9 junior guard Jayla Walker (3.9 points), 6-0 redshirt junior forward Jessie Day (2.9 points, 2.7 rebounds), 5-11 sophomore guard Yamia Johnson (8.2 points) and 6-1 senior forward Brittany Webster (1.8 points, 2.6 rebounds). Walker and Yamia Johnson were part-time starters last season.
Karleigh Sledge, a 6-0 forward, and Regan Dargan, a 5-10 guard, are back after redshirting last season as first-year players.
Newcomers include 5-6 freshman guard Nekiyah Thompson, 5-11 junior forward Kennedy Gavin (a transfer from Southern Mississippi) and 6-3 forward Winnie Kuimi.
Fans who attend will get to see everyone get on the floor for at least a few minutes.
“We will play everybody because it doesn’t affect anyone’s eligibility,” Pietri said. “Everybody can get out there and get a feel for what being on the game stage is like.”
Two interesting players to watch should be Kiana Johnson and Elliott. Johnson had a solid freshman season, but with the injury, Pietri said it’s fair to call last year a “lost season” for her.
“I would say she’s back to full health,” Pietri said. “Last year, because of the injury she sustained, we only got flashes of the player she was capable of being. Now, she’s back to the player we saw toward the end of her freshman year and at times last year.”
Elliott played two years at Samford, sat out a season while she attended Alabama as a regular student, then joined the JSU team, where she had to sit out another year. She played last year, and had games in which she was about as good as anyone in the OVC.
“For her, there’s going to be a higher level of comfort,” Pietri said. “Also, there may be a level of urgency because this is it. After this year, the college career is over. For her, we all hope and expect that this season yields more consistency.
“There were some times last year she was really, really good, and there was some time when she wasn’t as good as she or we had hoped she would be.”
One additional note about today’s game: JSU will wear pink uniforms in honor of October being breast cancer awareness month.