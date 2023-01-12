 Skip to main content
JSU women: Gamecocks bring big defense, but fall late to Austin Peay

Jacksonville State couldn't hold a late lead in a 47-43 loss to Austin Peay in ASUN Conference women's basketball Thursday.

The Gamecocks trailed 42-35 with four minutes left before crawling back and grabbing a 43-42 lead with 1:49 to play. Shawnta Shaw scored a basket to tie it, drew a foul and made the free throw for the lead.

