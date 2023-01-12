JSU women: Gamecocks bring big defense, but fall late to Austin Peay

Jacksonville State couldn't hold a late lead in a 47-43 loss to Austin Peay in ASUN Conference women's basketball Thursday.
The Gamecocks trailed 42-35 with four minutes left before crawling back and grabbing a 43-42 lead with 1:49 to play. Shawnta Shaw scored a basket to tie it, drew a foul and made the free throw for the lead.
After an Austin Peay miss, JSU had the ball but Imari Martin's 3-point try missed, and Austin Peay's Shamarre Hale followed by scoring a basket, drawing a foul and making a free throw to give Austin Peay the lead for good.
Defensively, JSU was solid, limiting Austin Peay to one 3-pointer and 36.5 percent from the field. The Gamecocks also held Austin Peay leading scorer Yamia Johnson, a former JSU player, scoreless in 38 minutes on the floor. Johnson added seven rebounds, one assist and a pair of steals.
—The loss pushed JSU (9-6, 2-2 ASUN) into a tie for sixth place in the league standings. Austin Peay (8-6, 3-1) is tied for second.
—Kennedy Gavin led JSU with nine points and 11 rebounds as JSU held a 47-36 rebounding margin.
—Nekiyah Thompson had eight points and a pair of assists.
—Martin had six points on two 3-pointers, and Keiara Griffin added five points and 10 rebounds.
—JSU will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Lipscomb (9-7, 3-1). Lipscomb won at JSU 83-81 on Jan. 5.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.