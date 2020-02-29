JSU women: Gamecocks beat Tech, head to OVC tourney on a high note

JACKSONVILLE — February looked a whole lot better for Jacksonville State’s women than November and December. March?
To be announced.
Kiana Johnson’s fallaway jumper, rebound and free throw kept the Gamecocks ahead late in Saturday’s regular-season finale, and a 22-point edge in the paint against taller Tennessee Tech got them there en route to a 64-61 victory.
JSU (14-15, 10-8) clinched the fifth seed in next week’s Ohio Valley Conference tournament and dropped Tennessee Tech (17-12, 10-8) to the sixth seed. The Gamecocks avoided top-three seeds Tennessee-Martin, Belmont and Southeast Missouri State and will open against No. 4 Eastern Illinois on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Evansville, Ind.
This for a team that went 4-8 to start the season and opened OVC play with a 19-point loss at Morehead State.
“Based on how we performed non-conference and in that first conference game, I think, if you asked most of the coaches in this league, they would’ve said Jacksonville State is just not in it this year,” JSU coach Rick Pietri said. “These kids found a way.”
Johnson showed the way Saturday, attacking the basket relentlessly on the way to a team-high 19 points. That included a stop-and-pop, fallaway jumper to make it 63-57 with 2:20 to play.
Johnson also rebounded Abby Buckner’s missed runner and got fouled with 19 seconds left. Johnson hit the second of two free throws, forcing Tech to hit a three to tie.
Tech got 19 points from center Anacia Wilkinson, a 6-foot-2 senior who rotated with 6-3 starter Mackenzie Coleman, but JSU outscored Tech 42-20 in the paint.
“They have size, and we struggled with it, at times, defensively,” Pietri said. “We fouled them more than I would’ve liked to, but the fact that we were able to attack the basket and finish a lot of plays near the goal, that was a big deal for us today.”
Three to know
—On senior day, JSU got 12 points from Destiney Elliott, who joined classmates Chloe Long (six points), McKenna Lawrence (eight points) and Brittany Webster (four points) in playing her final home game.
—Lawrence hit two of JSU’s three 3-pointers, but the biggest one gave JSU a 31-30 lead at halftime and momentum that carried into the second half.
—JSU separated with a 20-point third quarter. Elliott got it started, scoring the first seven points, including a 3-pointer to start the half.
Who said
—Johnson, on her fallaway shot with 2:20 to play: “That’s, like, part of my game, because I’m so athletic that I can get up in the air and just shoot it. That’s just something that’s natural for me, just get up in the air and let it go.”
—Elliott on what JSU’s strong finish this season and at home means to the seniors: “The first game of conference, we lost by 19, and that’s just not how we wanted to finish it. Today was the last time we had to play in front of our home crowd and all of our parents and stuff, so we were excited, and we were ready, and we didn’t want to let them get off on us. They made a run at it, but we finished strong.”
—Elliott on JSU’s momentum headed into the OVC tournament: “I think that we, actually, have a chance of winning it all. If we play to our potential and how we can play, then we’ll be fine. If we play to our competition, that’s when we start losing and it gets in our heads. If we play our game, the sky’s the limit.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville State (14-15, 10-8 OVC) earned the fifth seed in the OVC tournament and will play No. 4 Eastern Illinois on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The winner will play Friday at 1 p.m., against the winner between top-seeded Tennessee-Martin and No. 8 Murray State.