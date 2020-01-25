JSU women: Fourth-quarter woes doom Gamecocks in home loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State lost by 14 on Saturday, and for the final five minutes, the Gamecocks' 69-55 defeat to Morehead State really wasn't in doubt.
The visiting Eagles finished this one strong and deserved their victory.
Even so … was this one the Gamecocks should've won? They had control for much of the second and third quarters. They entered the final period still ahead by three points, before getting hammered in the final period.
"When you lose by 14, you can't say you should've won it," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "You don't have the right to say that. Their players played better."
Still, Pietri was clearly disappointed that his team had a chance heading into the fourth quarter and didn't put up the type of fight he had hoped.
The Gamecocks, who lead the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense in league games, got outscored 24-7 in the last period. They scored one basket in the final 12:48.
"In the fourth quarter, they turned the volume up, they turned the juice up, and we had no response," Pietri said. "Instead of turning up the volume ourselves, we just allowed ourselves to be a punching bag. It's disheartening. It's disappointing. It's sad. And, it's embarrassing.
"At the end of the day, I'm the head coach, and I have to take responsibility. I direct this group, and if they don't respond, that means I've got to find a way."
Morehead took the lead for good with 8:46 to go, and Pietri responded with a timeout. There also was a media timeout called a minute later to allow game broadcasts to air commercials. Even that didn't slow down the Eagles.
JSU might've missed its chance to build a much bigger lead before that awful fourth quarter. The Gamecocks led by nine at one point late in the second quarter and were up by six at halftime. They had a seven-point lead with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.
But, JSU suffered critical turnovers that Morehead State had little trouble turning into points. After three quarters, Morehead outscored the Gamecocks 16-2 in points off turnovers, even though JSU had committed only four more turnovers than the Eagles.
Imagine a double-figure advantage to start the final period instead of a three-point lead.
Presented with that theory, Pietri replied, "Look, bottom line is they just physically whipped us. It can't be framed any other way. You can't be overly sensitive in how you characterize this — they just physically whipped us."
Three to know
—Taylor Hawks had 17 points, three assists and a pair of steals to pace the Gamecocks.
—Destiney Elliott scored nine points, while Chloe Long had four points, seven rebounds and two assists. In addition, Long drew two charging fouls.
—The Gamecocks are 4-4 in the OVC, which ties them for sixth place with Morehead State. If they're tied at the end of the season, Morehead will finish higher because the Eagles took both regular-season meetings. JSU is 8-11 overall, while the Eagles are 8-12.
Who said
—Pietri on what it will be like when the team watches the game film: "It's going to be a painful watch, because I will show every instance where we did not follow through with how we're supposed to play."
—Pietri on guard Kiana Johnson, who played 23 minutes and scored six points after missing three games with a sprained AC joint: "Yesterday was her first day of practice, and honestly, today I probably played her a little too much."
What's next
—JSU will host Tennessee State on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and Belmont on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.