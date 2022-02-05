JSU women: Former Gamecocks standout scores 22 but JSU grabs the win

JACKSONVILLE — Taylor Hawks got a bittersweet homecoming at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday afternoon as her old team beat her new team.
Wearing No. 2 for Jacksonville University after spending four years wearing No. 0 for Jacksonville State, Hawks turned in perhaps her best individual game ever in the building with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. She also made all 10 of her free throws.
But Hawks' Dolphins fell to JSU 72-59 in an ASUN Conference showdown. Hawks left JSU ranked 11th in school history with 1,077 points and fifth with 317 assists. She got a fifth year because of the NCAA's COVID-19 policy, allowing an extra year of eligibility, and she chose to spend it at Jacksonville University.
"It was definitely a sweet feeling seeing everyone I was with for the past four years," Hawks said afterward.
Her 22 points were a season high and only one off her career high — while at JSU, she had 23 in a win at Alabama State. She never had more than 21 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
She was especially tough in the fourth quarter when she scored 18 points. A missed 3-pointer near the end that rimmed out kept her from reaching a new career high.
"I expected her to come in and play like that," said her former JSU teammate and roommate, Kiana Johnson, also a fifth-year player. "Taylor Hawks plays hard. We already knew that. I expected her to come in and put some points on the board."
Still, JSU (17-6, 8-2 ASUN) had too much firepower for JU (12-8, 5-4) and was too good on this day. The league's West Division leaders never trailed as they put together what head coach Rick Pietri called his team's best start in its 10 conference games. The Gamecocks led 9-2 early and built the advantage to as much as 20 points with 7:21 to play.
Behind Hawks, JU rallied and trimmed the lead to seven at 64-57 with 2:22 to play. The Gamecocks finished by making 8 of 10 foul shots.
Even so, Hawks' fourth quarter was something to behold. Before then, she had one basket and a pair of free throws. In the final period, she had a pair of 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and eight free throws.
"I saw the ball go into the hoop, and the basket got bigger and bigger for me," she said. "I gained some confidence and was picking and choosing my spots. I just didn't want to go down without a fight."
For Pietri — who recruited her out of Gainesville, Ga., and coached her for four years — this was the first time in a 34-year coaching career he faced one of his former players in the opposing lineup.
"I thought Taylor played really well, particularly in the run when they were trying to get back into it after we got the 20-point lead," he said. "She made some big plays and hit some big shots. She tried to carry her team back into it and made it threatening."
About her playing again at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Pietri said, "Her coming in here, that this was once her home, I can appreciate that wanted to show the best version of herself in her former home. And in terms of how she played basketball-wise, clearly she was the best version of herself."
What to know
—JSU outrebounded Jacksonville 45-33, and Kennedy Gavin led the way with 11 boards. That's the sixth time this year she had double-figure rebounds. She also scored seven points.
—Imari Martin had a team-high 17 points. She scored nine in the third quarter when she buried three 3-pointers as JSU outscored JU 23-12.
—After struggling in Thursday's win over North Florida, Kyra Williams came up big for JSU. The Jacksonville High graduate produced 10 points and three steals.
—Kiana Johnson scored nine points, including a 10-foot jumper from the baseline as Hawks defended her closely.
Who said
—Pietri on JSU's effort: "I liked the way we competed in the first two quarters. In the third quarter, we separated ourselves with a nice run. I was just disappointed in the fourth quarter when we got up by 20, and it's like we just stopped playing. To Jacksonville's credit, they kept fighting. That's why we gave up 28 points in the fourth quarter after giving up 31 in three quarters."
—Pietri on the job Williams did: "I think Kyra didn't have the game she wanted for herself Thursday, she was motivated to be better today, and she was a lot better today. I'm pleased that she was able to recover and have a meaningful contribution today."
Next up
—JSU will play at Stetson (13-10, 6-4) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Stetson has won five straight.