JSU women: Even with unsettled schedule because of virus, Gamecocks keep winning

JSU's Yamia Johnson drives to the basket in tight quarters as Tennessee State's Breannah McCullah guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JACKSONVILLE — As long as Jacksonville State gets to play, the Gamecocks seem like they're pretty good.
The JSU women's basketball team won for the seventh time in nine games this season with a 70-41 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.
In a basketball season when COVID-19 keeps plowing through the schedule, JSU has had six different schedule adjustments, including two games getting canceled, one early-season game added and three getting postponed, including Saturday's home date against Belmont, which has played only one league game because of coronavirus issues.
"I think we're all done with being frustrated with it," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "It is what it is. 'Oh, that one's postponed? All right, what do we do next?'"
JSU's Yamia Johnson drives to the basket in tight quarters as a host of Tennessee State Tigers guard her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Kennedy Gavin eyes the basket as Tennessee State's Jaden Wtrightsell and Jasmine Broner guard her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Kennedy Gavin eyes the basket as Tennessee State's Jaden Wtrightsell and Jasmine Broner guard her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Shonnyvelle Ragaldo guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Shonnyvelle Ragaldo guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Nijah Cunningham and Amber Appiah-Kubi guard her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Photos of the JSU vs TSU women's OVC basketball game.
JSU head coach Rick Pietri yells in a play to his Gamecocks during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Kennedy Gavin drives to the basket as Tennessee State's Kennedy Davis guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Shonnyvelle Ragaldo guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Shonnyvelle Ragaldo guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Nijah Cunningham and Amber Appiah-Kubi guard her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JSU's Keiara Griffin drives hard to the basket as Tennessee State's Nijah Cunningham guards her during the JSU vs Tennessee State women's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
So, the Gamecocks play when they can and keep winning more than they're losing. They're 4-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference, which is only the third time in school history they've won four of their first five OVC games. JSU also did it in 2004 and '18.
"We have a little less than two months left of a season, and I hope our kids can keep delivering these kinds of efforts," Pietri said. "I can't guarantee a win every night, but if we give these kinds of efforts, we'll be in a position to compete."
Against Tennessee State (0-8, 0-6), which has had five games postponed so far because of COVID-19 issues, JSU rolled from start to finish. After struggling in the opening quarter of a win Saturday over Morehead State, the Gamecocks started strong and led 24-14 after one period.
Late in the game, JSU didn't let up, winning the fourth quarter 9-5, giving up only two baskets.
"Our main goal was to be locked in and focused," senior guard Kiana Johnson said. "We know how hard they play. We knew we had to come in with the intensity because of how hard they come."
JSU junior guard Yamia Johnson rebounded from an off performance against Morehead State and burned the TSU zone for a season-high 29 points. She had only five against Morehead State — her only time this year in single figures.
"Today, when she got opportunities, she definitely capitalized," Pietri said.
And as for the schedule, JSU could have a seventh adjustment. About two hours before tipoff Thursday, Pietri got a call from Loyola-Chicago, which isn't missing anybody because of the virus but hasn't played in two weeks because other teams are struggling. Pietri is open to a potential home game this weekend.
"Nothing official has been done yet," Pietri said. "If we were to play, it would be Sunday."
What to know
—JSU forward Jessie Day made three 3-pointers in the previous eight games but sank all four of her attempts Thursday. She finished with a season-high 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
—Kiana Johnson had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and was 1-of-2 from 3-point range. She is shooting 47.7 percent from the field this season and 33.3 percent from behind the arc. Both are career highs.
—Yamia Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds, and her 29 points pushed her season average to 16.3 points a game.
Who said
—Kiana Johnson on her improved shooting this year: "Our coaches usually are on us to get extra time in the gym, get extra shots in, get extra time after practice or on an off-day. I tried on my own time to get some extra shots up."
—Pietri on Kiana Johnson's shooting and her making 5 of 9 on Thursday: "In women's basketball, 40 percent is average, so 5 for 9 that's well above average. Kiana is not only helpful to us on the offensive end, she's very helpful to us on the defensive end. All around, she provides us with a lot of positive stuff. She definitely delivered today."
Next up
—JSU's next OVC game is scheduled for next Thursday at Murray State.