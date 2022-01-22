JSU women: Even with all-star player out, Florida Gulf Coast drops the hammer on Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Turns out, if you take an All-America player out of Florida Gulf Coast's lineup, they're still a pretty good women's basketball team.
When the 24th-ranked Eagles visited JSU on Saturday, 6-foot-1 junior Kierstan Bell was sidelined because of an issue with her left knee. Averaging an ASUN Conference-best 23.4 points a game, she watched from the bench in jeans.
Even so, Florida Gulf Coast blitzed Jacksonville State 66-44 in a battle between the ASUN's East Division leader (FGCU) and the West Division leader (JSU). The Eagles (17-1, 6-0 ASUN) went with a five-guard lineup and still out-rebounded, out-defended and out-played the Gamecocks (14-4, 5-1).
"They're a championship program," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "They're an elite, championship program. And they know how to respond to adversity."
Later, Pietri added, "I just think they out-toughed us. They physically whooped us. And our post players just didn't like the physicality. They couldn't handle the physicality."
Florida Gulf Coast bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first five minutes and rarely let up. On offense, the Eagles spread out JSU and found open lanes to the basket, especially for All-ASUN point guard Tishara Morehouse, who had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. On the defensive end, they protected the basket, and when JSU tried to answer with perimeter shots, the ball just didn't fall.
The Gamecocks limited the Eagles to their second-lowest point total this year, but the home team wound up shooting only 25.4 percent from the field — by far a season low. The five JSU starters combined for only six baskets.
"I don't think defensive-wise it was too bad. Our problem was that when we got defensive stops, we couldn't score on offense," said JSU guard Kiana Johnson, who had eight points and six rebounds.
Pietri said he had warned his team beforehand that Florida Gulf Coast wasn't just another good team. The Eagles have beaten LSU and Michigan State this year and won by an average of 24.6 points a game.
Even on a rare occasion when the Eagles have been without Bell, they've rolled. In the previous game against Stetson, Bell got hurt and played only 17 minutes while scoring five points. Florida Gulf Coast still won by 37.
"Look, they're just better than we are. Period," Pietri said. "They're just better. So, we have to hope that if we do have the opportunity to play them again, our kids because they've now lived it. … At the end of the day, I think they didn't believe that what we were going to see was different than what we've seen all year. Now that they've lived it, maybe they'll believe it."
What to know
—Keiara Griffin, a post player, had six points and eight rebounds but made only one of four shots. Kennedy Gavin, also a post player, added 10 points while going 4-for-14 from the field. JSU's post players combined to make only 6 of 29 shots.
—Kyra Williams, a Jacksonville High graduate, scored eight points off the bench.
—For Florida Gulf Coast, starting guard Emma List averages only four shots a game, but with Bell out, she took nine shots, made six and finished with 14 points. Kerstie Phills, who averages 7.9 points a game, finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Who said
—Johnson on what JSU needs to do next: "Just get back in the gym, get extra shots up. After every practice, we spend 15 minutes shooting. Instead of that, we've got to do more."
—Pietri on the slow start: "I'm thoroughly disappointed this team can't figure out how to start a game. I'm thoroughly disappointed in that, because it's something that only started after ASUN play started. In conference play, we've been atrocious in our starts."
Next up
—JSU will hit the road and play at Kennesaw State on Thursday and at Liberty on Saturday.