JSU women: Elliott ties JSU high with 24 points in Gamecocks' win

JACKSONVILLE — After missing a couple of games with a medical issue, Destiney Elliott needed time to work back into form.
After a huge performance Thursday in Jacksonville State's 68-54 win over Eastern Kentucky, perhaps Elliott is all the way back. She tied her JSU high with 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, passed out four assists, made a steal and didn't commit a turnover.
Elliott missed two games earlier this month, both of which JSU won. She then returned for three games in which she came off the bench. Thursday was her first game back in the starting lineup, and she made the chance pay off.
"I needed to get back in the flow of things," Elliott said afterward. "Missing a couple of days and stuff, the team adjusted without me. So, they kind of worked me back in the right way without trying to mess up anybody's game. I just let the game come to me. I was trying to be patient."
Elliott credited the practice work that JSU got this week. The Gamecocks hadn't played since winning at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday, which allowed more time to refine their game.
"I feel like the preparation went well," Elliott said. "Earlier this week, I was being consistent shooting every single day. I was rebounding better. I kept telling myself I needed to rebound more because I've been struggling on the offensive boards, and I used to rebound really good. It was a mind game — I worked on the little things, and my shot was just there."
Elliott was hardly the only one who played effectively Thursday. JSU sank 10 shots from 3-point range against the EKU zone. That's the third most the Gamecocks have made this season.
In addition to Elliott's four treys, Jessie Day, Taylor Hawks and McKenna Lawrence made two each.
Beginning the second half, EKU tried a triangle-and-two, as the Colonels guarded Elliott and Hawks closely while using a zone against Day, Lawrence and Chloe Long. Day nailed her two 3-pointers in that run, which forced EKU out of that defense.
Three to know
—Defensively, the Gamecocks turned in another solid effort, allowing only 54 points. That would've been more impressive if EKU hadn't made a couple of garbage-time 3-pointers in the last 56 seconds. JSU entered the game leading the league by allowing only 52.3 points in OVC play.
—JSU (8-10, 4-3 OVC) is in sixth place in league standings with the next three games at home. The Gamecocks will face Morehead State, Tennessee State and Belmont. EKU (8-10, 2-5) had won two of three before losing Thursday.
—Day had 10 points and four rebounds, while Hawks had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Long had six points, seven rebounds and four assists. Backup point guard NiKiyah Thompson, a freshman, had four points, two rebounds and four steals.
Who said
—JSU coach Rick Pietri on coming off a win as the team prepares to host Morehead State on Saturday: "There's nothing like coming to practice when you've won because of the energy."
—Pietri on playing Morehead State again after losing 67-48 four weeks ago: "For us, if you're a competitor, if a team beats you by 19 points the last time you played them, win or lose, you should be focused about your opponent. It's a one-day prep, and one-day preps are tougher, we'll do everything we can to prep as well as we can in the time that we have, and hope to find a way to beat a team that beat us soundly the last time we played them."
—Pietri on Thompson's hustle, including getting the four steals: "She is a kid who plays with a lot of energy. She's not going to be outhustled to anything. Sometimes, she makes a poor decision that a lot of times might come from her being a freshman, but you can completely rely on her energy being in the right place. As a coach, there's a lot of security in knowing that if you put a kid in a game, they're going to give you everything that they've got to give you at all times."
Next up
—JSU will host Morehead State on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.