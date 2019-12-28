JSU women: Elliott scores 21 as Gamecocks fall at Auburn

Jacksonville State trailed by nine points after the first quarter and never could catch up to Auburn in a 62-53 road loss in women's basketball Saturday.
JSU trailed by 18 with 4:03 to play but rallied to trim the final margin to single digits. Destiney Elliott had nine of her game-high 21 points in that stretch.
Five to know
—JSU committed 27 turnovers, which resulted in 27 Auburn points. The Tigers made 21 turnovers, which the Gamecocks turned into 11 points.
—Elliott hit six 3-pointers out of 11 attempts. She also made three free throws in the fourth quarter when she was fouled while launching a trey. That accounted for all 21 of her points. She also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
—Taylor Hawks ended up with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
—Yamia Johnson and Jessie Day each had six points off the bench as both made two 3-pointers.
—The Gamecocks (4-7) open Ohio Valley Conference play Thursday at Morehead State. Two days later, they'll play at Eastern Kentucky. Auburn (6-5) got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Unique Thompson.