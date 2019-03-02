Destiney Elliott scored 21 points as Jacksonville State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-61 and clinched an Ohio Valley Conference tournament bid Saturday.
The Gamecocks (15-14, 9-9 OVC) could finish as high as sixth place depending on results later in the day. The bracket will be released later this weekend, but JSU will be one of the eight teams traveling to Evansville, Ind., for the tourney. The winner gets an automatic NCAA bid.
Four to know
—The win was just JSU’s second inside SIUE’s Vadalabene Center, and it came in a game the Gamecocks had to win to make the league tournament.
—Elliott scored eight of her points in a big stretch late in the game when JSU went ahead. Trailing 56-53 with 2:16 to play, Elliot made a 3-pointer. She followed with another to put the Gamecocks ahead 59-56. Her 2-pointer then made it 61-56 with 1:04 left.
—Rayven Pearson played 33 minutes and scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and passed out two assists. She has played at least 33 minutes in four of the last five games, after playing no more than 31 in any game before that.
—Jayla Walker had nine points for JSU. She made all four shots she attempted, including one from behind the arc.