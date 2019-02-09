Jacksonville State gave up only 17 points in the second half and defeated Southeast Missouri 56-39 on the road Saturday.
The Gamecocks (11-12, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference) did it by holding SEMO to 33.3 percent shooting, and JSU outrebounded the home team 47-25. Rayven Pearson produced a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with her 10 points.
Four to know
--Taylor Hawks finished with 10 points, including seven in the first 5:05 of the second half. JSU led 26-22 at halftime, but Hawks opened with a 3-pointer. She later added a 2-pointer and a pair of foul shots to push the Gamecocks' lead to 35-24.
--Yamia Johnson turned in 10 points while sinking a pair of 3-pointers and two 2-pointers. She entered Saturday's game with only two points in the previous four games combined. Destiney Elliott added nine points.
--JuToreyia Willis came off the bench to play 19 minutes and produced six points, five rebounds and a pair of steals. That's the second-most minutes she's had against an OVC opponent.
--Jacksonville State will play at Tennessee Tech on Thursday before a three-game home set against Tennessee State, Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky.