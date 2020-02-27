JSU women: Day has 17 rebounds as Gamecocks score road win

A big second-half surge helped Jacksonville State score a 63-45 win in women's basketball at Tennessee State on Thursday.
JSU trailed 30-25 at halftime, and the Tigers increased the advantage to as much as nine early in the third quarter. JSU rallied and caught TSU with 3:50 left in the period when Chloe Long's jumper made it 38-38. After a TSU turnover, Kiana Johnson scored a layup on a fastbreak to put the Gamecocks ahead for good.
JSU (13-15, 9-8 OVC) are in sixth place in the league standings, but a win over Tennessee Tech (17-11, 10-7) in Saturday's regular-season finale can give the Gamecocks the fifth seed in the conference's postseason tournament. JSU already has beaten Tech once this season.
Tennessee State (4-23, 2-15) is out of the race to make the OVC tournament.
Four to know
—Destiney Elliott had 18 points to lead the Gamecocks as she sank 5 of 9 from 3-point range. She also had four rebounds.
—Jessie Day had a career-high 17 rebounds, scored eight points, passed out three assists and made three steals.
—Chloe Long had 10 points and blocked three shots.
—JSU has allowed 57.6 points a game this season in conference games to rank second in the league to Belmont (52.8). The Gamecocks were especially good in the second half as they allowed only 15 points. Tennessee State made only 5 of 27 shots from the field.