JSU women: Burnett shines again as Gamecocks fight off undermanned Bellarmine

JACKSONVILLE — For a player who's known for a deft shooting touch, Jacksonville State's Kaiya Burnett showed some defensive skills, too, in the Gamecocks' 72-63 home win over Bellarmine on Wednesday.
She capped JSU's 13-point run in the second half with a steal in the backcourt, zipping past a Bellarmine post player to score with an underhanded layup. She made another steal moments later and passed downcourt to an open teammate, who couldn't convert the basket.
The two steals matched her career high and she added a career-high 14 points as she made 4 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. After barely getting off the bench last year, the 5-foot-6 senior guard played 16 minutes Wednesday as she's become a dependable force as a reserve guard for JSU.
That was particularly evident against a feisty Bellarmine team that had only seven players available because of COVID-19 protocols but made up for it with more than enough fight to go around. Burnett, who joined the team last year from Pensacola State College, provided a boost against the Knights (3-10, 0-1 ASUN), who just wouldn't go away until inside the last minute.
"It takes some people longer than others to figure it out, but I think at this point, she has figured out what we need and what we expect from her, and she's delivered," said JSU coach Rick Pietri, whose team is 10-3, including 1-0 in the ASUN Conference.
In addition to the shooting, Pietri appreciated the alert defensive play that led to the two steals. She has five in the past three games, which is one more than she had all of last year. Pietri's teams regularly play strong defense, and if you want to play, you have to help on that end.
"She's gotten to that point, which is why her playing time has increased exponentially this year from last year," he said.
In the last four games, she has averaged more than 19 minutes and 8.0 points a game. A year ago, she played only 45 minutes and scored 12 points total. Now, she can expect to play much more than a token minute or two.
"It's exciting," she said. "It's something new. I just enjoy playing."
What to know
—JSU sank 15 of 40 shots from behind the 3-point arc against Bellarmine's zone. The JSU school record is 16 from the arc.
—Of the seven players Bellarmine dressed out, three are players who play the 5-spot in the lineup, and they almost never are on the floor at the same time. The Knights typically play four guards and one post player at the 5-spot. Against JSU, they often played two of the 5-spot players at the same time.
—Bellarmine 5-foot-11 senior Presley Brown had 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes. All were game highs.
—Imari Martin matched Brown with 22 points for JSU as she made six 3-pointers. She was especially important late as she made three 3-pointers in the last five minutes as JSU stretched a three-point lead to the final margin of nine.
—Kiana Johnson had 15 points, including nine on three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
—JSU's 13-point run started after the game was tied 48-48 with 5:32 left in the third quarter, but Bellarmine fought back with 10 straight points of its own to make it 61-58 with 5:43 to go.
—Nekiyah Thompson had nine points, eight assists and three rebounds for JSU.
Who said
—Pietri on how Bellarmine played after struggling in the non-conference portion of the schedule: "When you get into the start of a conference season, what you did in the non-conference schedule, if you had a bad non-conference start, then you can almost start from scratch. It's almost invigorating."
—Pietri on the 15 baskets from behind the arc: "That's what was open. They were playing zone. They played a pretty nice zone. They closed up open spaces, but over time, we were able to find open shots. We took 40 3-pointers, and 37 of them were wide open."
Next up
—JSU will play at North Alabama on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.