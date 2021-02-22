JSU women: Big fourth quarter anchors Gamecocks' road win

Jacksonville State took its second straight road win Monday as the Gamecocks beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 61-47.
They went 2-1 on this road swing, with the only loss coming at Belmont by a point.
JSU trailed 40-38 before Jessie Day hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 to play, jump-starting a 23-7 run to close out the game.
Five to know
—Only the JSU women played at SIUE. The Gamecocks' men were at home. They'll face Murray State on Thursday and Austin Peay on Saturday, which will be Senior Day.
—The Gamecocks (14-7, 11-6 OVC) are tied with Tennessee Tech for fourth place in the league. Southeast Missouri (12-6) is in third, while Austin Peay (10-6) is in sixth place.
—Day played 37 minutes, scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out three assists. She made all five shots she attempted, including two from behind the arc.
—Yamia Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. She also made two steals.
—Imari Martin scored 13 points off the bench, while fellow reserve Kennedy Gavin had 12 rebounds.