JSU women: ASUN tourney next as Gamecocks close out regular season with a win

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Kennedy Gavin poured in 23 points as Jacksonville State beat Stetson 57-50 on Wednesday afternoon.

The victory wrapped up the Gamecocks' women's basketball regular season and gave them their second win over Stetson in a week.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.