JSU women: ASUN tourney next as Gamecocks close out regular season with a win

Kennedy Gavin poured in 23 points as Jacksonville State beat Stetson 57-50 on Wednesday afternoon.
The victory wrapped up the Gamecocks' women's basketball regular season and gave them their second win over Stetson in a week.
JSU (16-13, 9-9 ASUN) likely will finish either seventh or eighth in the league standings, depending on how North Alabama and Kennesaw State do later today. Both are 9-8 in the ASUN.
This means JSU likely will play Saturday in a first-round game that pits the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds against each other. That game will take place on the home court of the No. 2 seed, which will host the winner Sunday.
Florida Gulf Coast and Liberty still are battling over the top two seeds. FGCU is 16-1 in the league, while Liberty is 15-2. They split two regular-season meetings.
Against Stetson, the Gamecocks trailed only once at 2-0 when the Hatters made the first basket of the game. JSU led by as much as 16 before Stetson rallied and tied the game twice in the fourth quarter at 36-36 with 9:29 left and 38-38 with 7:45 to play.
Gavin then sank a layup, drew a foul and made the free throw. After Stetson missed a shot, Brooklyn McDaniel added a free throw, and Gavin made another basket, drew another foul and made another free throw to put JSU up 45-38.
—Gavin also grabbed nine rebounds as JSU outrebounded Stetson 37-29. She blocked three shots and sank 10 of 15 from the field.
—Keiara Griffin scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
—Shawnta Shaw had nine points and pulled down four rebounds.
—The ASUN tournament, which begins Saturday.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.