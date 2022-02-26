JSU women: ASUN tourney is next for streaking Gamecocks, who clean up on Senior Day

JACKSONVILLE — After a historic regular season with 22 wins in 28 games, Jacksonville State's women's basketball team is ready for a break.
How ready? After Saturday afternoon's 68-49 win over North Alabama on Senior Day, JSU coach Rick Pietri informed his players they would get Sunday completely off. But he had a bonus: they would watch film Monday but otherwise would get that day off, too.
"When I told them that, a festival broke out," Pietri said.
JSU (22-6, 13-3 ASUN) will enter the ASUN Conference tournament as the West Division's No. 1 seed. The Gamecocks will get a bye through the first round and won't play again until March 6 at 3 p.m. at home against either East No. 4 seed Jacksonville or West No. 5 seed Central Arkansas. Those two teams will face off Wednesday in Jacksonville, while JSU is getting a break.
In addition to the Sunday-Monday break, Pietri plans to let his players have Thursday completely off before going through "harp prep" Friday and Saturday for the quarterfinal game, which will be on a Sunday. Because the ASUN tournament is played at campus sites, JSU is at home at least through the semifinals.
The bye means JSU will have an eight-day break between the win over North Alabama and the ASUN quarterfinals.
"There's good and bad in that, waiting for eight days," Pietri said. "My kids are tired. They really are."
If JSU wins in the quarterfinals, the semifinals are three days later on March 9. The finals are three days after that on March 12.
"We're worrying just about Sunday," Pietri said. "We cannot worry about what comes after. We're worrying about Sunday, exclusively."
Regardless of how tired the Gamecocks might be now, they had more than enough gas to dispatch North Alabama (13-15, 8-8), which finished second in the ASUN West Division and earned a first-round bye, too. The Lions looked gassed at times, too.
JSU, meanwhile, turned a 28-24 lead at halftime into a comfortable 19-point victory. When these two teams played in Florence seven weeks ago, the Gamecocks won by four.
Also, this one came with all the trappings that come with Senior Day, when the team's seniors are honored. The JSU men played the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, and the school honored both the men's and women's teams' seniors between games. Right before that, the men's team cut down the nets on the visitors' goal to celebrate its ASUN regular-season championship.
It made for an odd break in routine for the JSU women, but it didn't seem to slow them, as they rolled to their fifth straight win.
"We wanted to finish out the regular season and go out with a bang," senior forward Kennedy Gavin said. "We've had a good regular season. We wanted to finish it off and get ready for next Sunday."
What to know
—Point guard Nekiyah Thompson had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for JSU.
—Keiara Griffin and Gavin each had 10 points, while Griffin added eight rebounds and Gavin five. Each had two steals.
—Madison McCoy had nine points and five rebounds off the bench, while Kiana Johnson had seven points and two rebounds.
Who said
—Gavin on what it meant to have family there for Senior Day: "Sometimes my mom can't make the home games, but she tries to make as many as possible. Having this day where she was able to walk out on the court with me and be at the game, it meant a lot. It kind of gave me jitters a little bit, but it was good to get a win while my family was here."
—Gavin on how JSU's balance is one of the keys to its success: "You never know who's going to have a good night or an off night, but it really doesn't matter because we all are going to bring something. Even if it's on defense, which doesn't show on the stat sheet, or offense, everybody is going to bring something."
Next up
—JSU will host its quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. March 6, which is a Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 3-18. JSU students will be admitted for free with their student ID. Season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season do not include postseason tickets, so all fans must purchase tickets to the ASUN tournament. Tickets can be bought at Pete Mathews Coliseum during normal business hours or by visiting www.JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets.