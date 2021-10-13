JSU women: ASUN media picks Gamecocks fourth, coaches poll has them sixth

The Jacksonville State women's basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the ASUN Conference preseason media poll, which was released Wednesday. The Gamecocks were picked sixth in the ASUN coaches poll.
Florida Gulf Coast was picked first in both polls, getting all 12 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 20 of 22 in the media poll. North Florida got the remaining two first-place votes.
JSU finished fourth last year in the Ohio Valley Conference, as the Gamecocks were 15-9 overall and 12-7 in the league.
JSU will open play Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. by hosting Birmingham-Southern in an exhibition game. The regular season will begin Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at home against Auburn-Montgomery.
2021-22 ASUN Preseason WBB Coaches Poll
Place, Team (1st-Place Votes), Points
1., Florida Gulf Coast (12), 144
2., North Florida, 128
3., Liberty, 119
4., Lipscomb, 99
5., Stetson, 93
6., Jacksonville State, 70
7., Kennesaw State, 65
8., Central Arkansas, 50
9., North Alabama, 47
10., Eastern Kentucky, 45
T11., Bellarmine, 38
T11., Jacksonville, 38
2021-22 ASUN Preseason WBB Media Poll
Place, Team (1st-Place Votes), Points
1., Florida Gulf Coast (20), 262
2., Liberty, 232
3., North Florida (2), 210
4., Jacksonville State, 158
5., Lipscomb, 156
6., Stetson, 140
7., Central Arkansas, 136
8., North Alabama, 112
9., Eastern Kentucky, 96
10., Kennesaw State, 82
11., Bellarmine, 78
12., Jacksonville, 54