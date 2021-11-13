JSU women: Anniston High grad Montgomery signs with Gamecocks

Former Anniston High basketball standout Kiana Montgomery is coming back to Calhoun County.
A 6-foot-1 sophomore at Shelton State Community College, Montgomery has signed to play women's basketball at Jacksonville State.
JSU announced the signing on its Twitter account.
"I talked to a few coaches, but never really considered any other schools," Montgomery said, "because I knew I wanted to go to JSU. I feel like it’s going to be a great fit for me and they love me and they’ve really shown it since high school.
"And, they have a great program and JSU is a great school, and I know that I’m going to grow very well there. When I went on my visit, I felt like I belonged. I clicked well with the players, as well as the coaches, and that’s what you’re supposed to feel."
Montgomery averaged 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a senior at Anniston High. She helped Anniston to the Class 4A state championship and was named third-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
As a freshman last year for state junior college power Shelton State under head coach Madonna Thompson, Montgomery played 25 games, starting five. She averaged 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds a game.
"As a player at Shelton, I've grown a lot," Montgomery said. "I’ve learned a lot of things that have formed me into a way better player than I was in high school. I know that I will be very ready for JSU and the next level of Basketball. I thank Coach Madonna. I’ve learned a lot in my two years here and still learning.
"I will tell any kid that is considering Junior college to go ahead and go for it. It’s nothing wrong with it. It prepares you and helps you. Not just with basketball but with school and life. It’s been a blast and a wonderful experience."
Anniston Star sports writer Joe Medley contributed to this report.