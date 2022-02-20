JSU women: After wrapping up division crown, Gamecocks clinch 20th victory

Jacksonville State celebrated an ASUN West Division championship with a convincing win at Bellarmine 77-64 on Sunday afternoon.
The Gamecocks also improved to 20-6, which marks the first time since the school moved to Division I in 1995 that the women's basketball team reached 20 victories. They had won 19 twice previously.
JSU already had locked up the West Division crown when second-place North Alabama lost to Lipscomb. The Gamecocks (11-3 in the ASUN) didn't need the win Sunday at Bellarmine and nearly didn't get it.
Bellarmine, which is winless in 14 ASUN games, led by nine in two instances in the third quarter. The advantage was 50-42 with 3:29 to play in the period before JSU went on an 18-1 tear.
From there, the Gamecocks dominated. They wound up outscoring Bellarmine 23-18 in the third quarter and 23-13 in the fourth.
Five to know
—Kennedy Gavin paced JSU with 19 points and nine rebounds. She had eight points in the first quarter, none in the second and 11 points in the second half.
—Kyra Williams had 12 points off the bench and made 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.
—Keiara Griffin had 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds as JSU outrebounded Bellarmine 51-30. She added three assists.
—Imari Martin had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Madison McCoy had five points and six rebounds off the bench.
—For Bellarmine, Jaela Johnson had 24 points.