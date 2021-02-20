JSU women: A Tennessee State technical helps spark fast finish by Gamecocks

Jacksonville State trailed by a point on the road and didn't have the ball with fewer than 30 seconds to go.
No problem for the Gamecocks' women's basketball team in an eventual 67-61 win over Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon.
JSU forced TSU, winless this year, to make a turnover with 23 seconds to play. TSU's Jasmine Broner then drew a technical foul.
JSU's Yamia Johnson sank both shots for a 62-61 lead. Imari Martin then drew a foul and made both free throws for a 64-61 advantage. Keiara Griffin made two foul shots and Jessie Day one to close it out.
Four to know
—With the win, JSU (13-7, 10-6 OVC) moved into fifth place in the league standings as Austin Peay (11-8, 9-6) dropped a spot after losing to Eastern Illinois. They trail Tennessee Tech (13-7, 11-6) and Southeast Missouri (13-10, 11-6), which are tied for third. Tennessee State (0-20, 0-18) is in last place.
—Martin, who had struggled on the road this year, came up big Saturday as she had a team-high 21 points and sank 3 of 7 from 3-point range. She also made 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
—Yamia Johnson had 20 points and made all seven of her foul shots. For the game, JSU made 21 of 26 from the line for 80.8 percent.
—Kiana Johnson had eight points, including a big basket with less than a minute to play that cut the TSU lead to 61-60. Jessie Day had 11 rebounds and three points, and Winnie Kuimi added nine rebounds and two points.