JSU will host NCAA watch party at Pete Mathews Coliseum

Jacksonville State will host a watch party Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum for its first-round NCAA tournament game against Auburn.
Live video will be featured on both videoboards in the arena. JSU will open the coliseum at 11:15 a.m. Friday, with the game set to tip off at 11:40 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, and concessions will be available. JSU's game airs on TruTV, and the broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
In addition to the watch party at Pete Mathews Coliseum, there will be several watch parties hosted by JSU alumni chapters across the Southeast. A list of those confirmed by the school:
Birmingham: Twin Peaks in Hoover
Atlanta: Stats Brewpub Downtown
Nashville: Jefferson's (email Sydney Jones at srjones@jsu.edu to RSVP)
Greenville: Charleston Sports Pub (downtown, short walk to the arena)