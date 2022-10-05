JSU volleyball: Veteran Gamecocks have been around the block ... and have won a whole bunch

JACKSONVILLE — They aren't ready to claim Social Security.
They don't power walk at the mall, eat dinner at 4:30 p.m., or start any sentence "in my day …”
But there's little doubt that in college athletics terms, Jacksonville State's volleyball roster is nearly ancient. Of the nine players who appear regularly in the playing rotation, four are in their fifth year of playing because of the NCAA waiver because of Covid: setter Claire Ochs, middle blocker Katie Montgomery, and outside hitters Lena Kindermann and Sophie Riemersma. Three more are in their fourth year: outside hitter Kylee Quigley, middle blocker Zoe Gonzales and libero Erin Carmichael.
Courtney Glotzbach, a third-year outside hitter, and Brooklyn Schiffli, a second-year defensive specialist, are the neophytes of the rotation.
No doubt, these players have seen a thing or two
But here's the thing: all that experience has added up to what's turning into a memorable season for the Gamecocks. They're 16-1 so far. Their one loss came to Auburn in five sets, and the Tigers are one of only four unbeaten teams nationally in NCAA Division I.
"We're playing a lot of upperclassmen who know how to take all the stuff that we're doing in scouting and put it onto the court," JSU fourth-year coach Todd Garvey said. "Almost every time we step on the court, we've got six different game plans for every rotation the other team is in, and they've done a great job of memorizing it and taking the strengths of the other team away and exploiting their weaknesses."
Maybe the biggest benefit JSU enjoys from the experienced lineup has come in long matches.
Twice this year the Gamecocks have won the first two sets before losing the next two. But, they regathered themselves and won the fifth. The first came in the second weekend of the season in a road victory over The Citadel, and the next came this past weekend in a win at Liberty.
On the road and with Liberty holding the momentum, JSU took the first four points of the fifth set and never trailed.
"I think we really do thrive in those situations," Riemersma said. "We go through practices and practice those same exact situations. Also, in the fifth set, I think the biggest game-changer was our energy. We just knew that it was now or never, that we had to get this game or we were going to lose it. We gave it all we had, cheering extra hard and extra loud for our teammates, and that carried us throughout that fifth set."
JSU has won three five-set matches this year. The loss to Auburn also went five sets, as the Tigers dominated the first two sets, but JSU regathered to take the third and fourth sets. Auburn squeaked out a fifth-set win.
Garvey said his players are good at not dwelling on the past or looking into the future. Instead, they play each point, each set and each match as they come.
They've experienced plenty of winning along the way. JSU has won 62 of its last 73 matches, stretching back into late in the 2019 season. They've won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference titles and finished second in the ASUN tournament last year.
"We felt so many different things in practices when it comes from pressure to scrimmages we do in practice," Quigley said. "It's almost like when you go out there and your traveling with the team and you're playing in a game, it's like we know we're going to get it done. So, OK, we just lost the third and the fourth. We won the first and the second. What do we have to do to get it done? We're going to get it done."
This year's squad may be Garvey's most complete at JSU. In his four years, the Gamecocks always have shined on offense, but this year, they're one of the nation's best on defense, too.
They're ninth nationally in hitting percentage and 11th in opponent's hitting percentage. Towson (16-0) is the only other team ranked in the top 11 in both.
In Garvey's first season on campus, the Gamecocks were No. 153 in the nation in opponent's hitting percentage. He pointed out the work of Carmichael and Schiffli for helping anchor the defense.
"My first year here, our defense was pretty bad," Garvey said. "So we've worked really, really hard at it."
JSU also has added a pair of transfers who have fit into the playing rotation almost seamlessly: Ochs, a graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri, and Riemersma, a graduate transfer from Miami-Ohio.
"I think we're all really competitive volleyball players, and so are they," Quigley said. "When you have people who come in and have similar mindsets as you, it's pretty easy to insert them and get it flowing immediately."
Both are starting. Ochs leads the team in assists and is third in digs. Riemersma is third in kills.
"The girls were so welcoming and such a nice group," Riemersma said. "They were all very experienced and played a high level of volleyball. They're intense. It's been a pleasure to play with them, and it's been so much fun getting to spend my last year here playing with them."
That win at Liberty improved the Gamecocks to 4-0 in the league. Only two weeks into the league schedule, the remaining 13 ASUN teams each have at least one loss.
"That means we're being successful in what we're doing, but we need to keep getting better every week," Quigley said.
So, even after an exciting win Saturday at Liberty, the Gamecocks didn't celebrate too much … probably because a nine-hour bus trip back to campus awaited them, which didn't put them back home until 4 a.m. Sunday.
"At least it was a happy bus ride," Riemersma said.