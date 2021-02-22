JSU volleyball: Unbeaten Gamecocks score second straight win over Tennessee State.

Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 on the road Monday, keeping the Gamecocks in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. JSU also swept Sunday's meeting between the two teams.
JSU improved to 6-0 and also recorded its third straight sweep. The Gamecocks have dropped only two sets all season.
Morehead State is also 6-0 and tied with JSU for the league lead. Morehead completed a sweep of Austin Peay on Monday.
Four to know
—Lexie Libs, who leads the OVC in assists, recorded 23 on Monday. Macie Garrison, a freshman setter, added 15 assists.
—Courtney Glotzbach, the league leader in hitting percentage, had 10 kills, while teammate Lena Kinderman posted a team-high 13 kills. Kaylie Milton and Katie Montgomery each added nine.
—Erin Carmichael posted 12 digs, while Milton added five. Libs had three.
—Jacksonville State will return home Sunday and Monday for two matches against Tennessee Tech (3-2). Sunday's match is 7 p.m., which is about the time JSU's football game against Tennessee Tech should end. The football game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday's volleyball match between the two schools is set for 4 p.m.