JSU volleyball: Unbeaten Gamecocks polish off ninth straight win

Nine matches, nine wins.
Jacksonville State's volleyball team scored a 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12 at Belmont on Sunday to remain unbeaten.
The Gamecocks improved to 9-0 with seven Ohio Valley Conference matches left. They'll play at Belmont again Monday at 4 p.m. OVC co-leader Morehead State, which is 8-0, plays Tennessee Tech tonight.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks have won 27 sets to only four for their opponents. Three of those sets that opponents have won came after JSU already had taken a 2-0 lead, and JSU head coach Todd Garvey was using some different lineups.
—Preseason All-OVC outside hitter Lena Kindermann led the way again for JSU with 19 kills. She added three digs and three blocks.
—Kaylie Milton turned in another sterling performance with 15 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. She made only four attack errors.
—Lexie Libs had 47 assists, seven digs and three blocks. Erin Carmichael had a team-high 19 digs and four assists, while Tahya Pozorski added 14 digs. Kylee Quigley contributed seven digs.