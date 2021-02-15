JSU volleyball: Unbeaten Gamecocks complete sweep of SIUE

Jacksonville State's volleyball team keeps on winning.
The Gamecocks smacked Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 27-25, 25-13, 25-22 on Monday afternoon, keeping JSU tied for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Through four games of a 16-game schedule, JSU is 4-0 in the league and has dropped only two sets along the way. Morehead State and Austin Peay also are 4-0. Staying near the top is especially important this year, because the OVC will host only the top four teams in its annual postseason tournament. In a non-pandemic season, the top eight of the league's 12 volleyball-playing schools make the tournament.
Monday also marked the Gamecocks' second straight win at SIUE. They also won Sunday afternoon 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19. Until this trip, JSU was 0-5 at SIUE.
The Gamecocks lost at SIUE on previous trips in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. JSU trails in the overall series 6-8 at all locations combined, but has won five of the last six.
Six to know
—In the first set, JSU trailed 6-2 at one point before rallying to tie the match at 7-7. The Gamecocks never trailed in any set after that. That last set nearly got away from JSU after the Gamecocks built a 23-13 lead and SIUE scored nine of the next 10 points. But, an SIUE service error gave JSU the winning point and ended the match.
—Lena Kindermann had another big day with a team-high 15 kills. A preseason All-OVC pick, Kindermann leads the team for the season with 61 kills in three matches.
—JSU managed a kill percentage of .299. The Gamecocks lead the OVC at .298. They led last year at .233.
—Lexie Libs, also a preseason All-OVC selection, had 42 assists. Freshman Courtney Glotzbach contributed 12 kills, including the last two of tight first set. Tied 25-25, Glotzbach's two kills gave JSU the set. Katie Montgomery finished Monday with 10 kills.
—Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael led JSU with 14 digs, while Kaylie Milton and Glotzbach each had six.
—JSU will visit Tennessee State (0-4) for two matches Feb. 21-22 and host Tennessee Tech on Feb. 28-March 1.