JSU volleyball: two-time OVC champ Gamecocks picked fifth in ASUN

Jacksonville State was picked fifth in the ASUN Conference's preseason volleyball vote of the league's coaches.
JSU is coming off back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships, but this is a new league and a new set of opponents for the Gamecocks, who were 16-2 last season.
Florida Gulf Coast was picked first out of 12 ASUN volleyball teams with 133 points and five first-place votes. Lipscomb was second with 128 points and five first-place votes.
Kennesaw State (108 points) was third, followed by North Florida (103), Jacksonville State (94), Liberty (85), Stetson (71), Central Arkansas (64), Bellarmine (46), Jacksonville (41), North Alabama (32) and Eastern Kentucky (31), which joined JSU in the move from the ASUN to the OVC this summer.
North Florida and North Alabama each received one first-place vote.
JSU outside hitter Lena Kindermann was voted to the preseason All-ASUN team, which included eight players. Kindermann led the Gamecocks with 255 kills last season and was named OVC offensive player of the year.
JSU returns 11 players from last season's squad, including fifth-year senior Lexie Libs, who was last season's OVC setter of the year.
The Gamecocks also have OVC freshman of the year Courtney Glotzbach, middle hitters Katie Montgomery and Sadie Brown, and versatile fifth-year senior Kaylie Milton, who shined in the past on both the front and back lines.
Erin Carmichael is back after leading the team with 282 digs last season.
JSU will host UAB for an exhibition match Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. against UAB. The Gamecocks will open their regular season with the Gamecock Classic on Aug. 27-28.
2021 ASUN preseason coaches' poll
Place, team (first-place votes), total points
1, FGCU (5), 133
2, Lipscomb (5), 128
3, Kennesaw State, 108
4, North Florida (1), 103
5, Jacksonville State, 94
6, Liberty, 85
7, Stetson, 71
8, Central Arkansas, 64
9, Bellarmine, 46
10., Jacksonville, 41
11., North Alabama (1), 32
12., Eastern Kentucky, 31
2021 ASUN preseason all-conference team
OH, Erin Shomaker, FGCU, Jr.
OH, Lauren Chastang, Kennesaw State, Sr.
S, Chelsey Lockey, FGCU, Sr.
OH, Lena Kindermann, JSU, Sr.
S, Delaney Dilfer, Lipscomb, So.
MB, Meg Mersman, Lipscomb, So.
OH, Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana, North Florida, Gr.
L, Rocio Moro, North Florida, Jr.