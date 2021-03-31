JSU volleyball: Trio of Gamecocks win OVC player honors; four make first-team all-league

After a second straight Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship, Jacksonville State's volleyball team has pulled down three big league honors.
Outside hitter Lena Kindermann, a junior, was named the OVC's co-player of the year Tuesday with Morehead State’s Olivia Lohmeier. Senior Lexie Libs was named the league's setter of the year for the second straight season, and outside hitter Courtney Glotzbach was named the OVC freshman of the year.
Murray State’s Becca Fernandez was named the OVC"s defensive player of the year. The all-OVC teams and the individual honors were voted upon by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Kindermann is JSU's first player of the year since Abbey Breit won the award three straight years in 2005-07. Libs is the only JSU player to be named setter of the year, which was originated in 2015. Glotzbach is JSU's first freshman of the year since Brittney Whitten in 2006.
"I'm really proud of all of our award winners," JSU head coach Todd Garvey said in a news release. "It speaks highly of them as players, but it also speaks highly of their teammates. Our motto all year has been #WeOverMe. I believe that has been a big reason for our success. We all know that we are much better together than we would be individually and that everyone has had a big part in our success."
JSU also landed four players on the first-team All-OVC squad: Libs, Kindermann, Glotzbach and junior Katie Montgomery. This is Libs' third straight year to make first team and Kindermann's second.
The first team included 15 players because of ties. The second team had seven players.
JSU finished the season 15-1 and shared the co-championship with Morehead State. The Gamecocks are the only team to play everybody who made the OVC tournament, which will be Thursday and Friday. They went 5-1 combined against Morehead State, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
JSU will face SEMO in the first round Thursday at 3 p.m. ESPN+ will carry the broadcast.