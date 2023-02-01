 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: Todd Garvey steps down after 103 wins in five seasons as coach

JSU volleyball

JSU coach Todd Garvey

 Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

Jacksonville State volleyball coach Todd Garvey has resigned after a successful five-year run with the Gamecocks.

JSU athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed that Garvey has stepped down. Two unnamed sources said Garvey, a native of Louisville, Ky., had expressed a desire to be closer to home. He informed the team Tuesday.

Mark Edwards