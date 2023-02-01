JSU volleyball: Todd Garvey steps down after 103 wins in five seasons as coach

Jacksonville State volleyball coach Todd Garvey has resigned after a successful five-year run with the Gamecocks.
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed that Garvey has stepped down. Two unnamed sources said Garvey, a native of Louisville, Ky., had expressed a desire to be closer to home. He informed the team Tuesday.
Garvey posted a 103-39 record at Jacksonville State and won two regular-season conference championships. The Gamecocks reached the conference tournament finals twice.
This past year, JSU went 24-6. Combined with a 25-win season the previous year, the Gamecocks’ 49-win total is the school's best in a two-year period.
Seitz said the school is searching for a new coach. One of the new coach's first jobs will be to lead the beach volleyball team into its season, which begins March 10 in the Huntingdon Beach Bash in Montgomery.
