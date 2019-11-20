JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State clinched its first conference volleyball championship in 10 years with a win Saturday, but when did the run start?
At what point did the Gamecocks realize they could chase down an Ohio Valley Conference crown?
It isn't easy for team members to agree upon one point in the season that made everyone believe it was possible. Instead, the Gamecocks' championship season appears to have included several moments along the way that made a difference.
No matter when it happened, the result is undeniable — a regular-season championship and a shot at the OVC tournament title this week.
JSU will serve as the top seed and the tourney host this week, facing eighth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the opening round Thursday at 6 p.m. A semifinal match would be Friday at 6 p.m., and the finals are Saturday at 6 p.m. All the matches are at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Senior Sadie Anderson said the first major moment to the season might've come at the College of Charleston tournament, just before conference play began. JSU was 5-7 but beat New Orleans 3-0. Then the Gamecocks swept host College of Charleston, a college volleyball power, 3-0.
"They're a really good team, usually ranked in the top 50 each year, and we swept them 3-0 on their home court, and I just feel like that was honestly the turning point for us," Anderson said. "I feel like it all came together in that game, and from there, we kept moving up."
But even Anderson can't point to only that one match as a big moment. When OVC play began, JSU opened with a 3-0 home win over Tennessee Tech. Then Tennessee-Martin visited and upset the Gamecocks 3-1. That was a big blow to a team that figured it could afford to lose only one or two matches to win the league.
"Losing to UT Martin, early in conference play, that's also where we showed a lot of mental toughness," Anderson said. "We came back and win the next four games. That's huge to do."
There was also a loss later in the year at Southeast Missouri. After that, JSU had to travel to Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State. The Gamecocks had beaten both earlier in the season, but those matches were at home.
"After we lost to SEMO, that was the biggest match of the year for us, pressure-wise, for me at least," senior Maddie Cloutier said. "We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but the next weekend we played EKU and Morehead and to come back and sweep Morehead and play well at EKU, I think that is the part where we showed the most mental toughness."
Those wins proved especially helpful at the end of the regular season. JSU came in at 13-3, while Morehead State was in a three-way tie for Southeast Missouri and Murray State at 12-4. If the Gamecocks had lost once to Morehead State, the Eagles would've won the league title instead of the Gamecocks.
For second-year head coach Todd Garvey, the most pivotal moment of the conference schedule might've been the last weekend in October. JSU was set to host Murray State (2018 OVC tournament champion) on that Friday and Austin Peay (2018 OVC regular-season champion) that Saturday.
JSU beat Murray State 3-1 and swept Austin Peay 3-0.
"A week later, we beat Morehead, and from there, it just took off, the confidence," Garvey said. "Everybody just realized what we'd been telling them all along that it was possible that we could win conference. It was in the realm of possibilities."
Still, maybe one of the biggest moments came before any of the matches began. JSU was picked to finish fourth in the league. The OVC coaches and sports information directors voted in the poll.
Fourth is also where the Gamecocks finished last season.
"For them to say they didn't think we were going to get any better, we obviously proved them wrong," senior Kaylee Frear said.
OVC tournament pairings
First round, Thursday
Match 1: No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 6 Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 Southeast Missouri vs. No. 7 Tennessee Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Match 3: No. 4 Morehead State vs. No. 5 Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Friday
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Finals
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.