JSU volleyball: OVC named Gamecocks' Libs as setter of the week

One week into the volleyball season, and Jacksonville State senior Lexie Libs already has an Ohio Valley Conference honor to her credit.
The league announced Wednesday that Libs is its setter of the week.
Libs was the OVC's 2019 setter of the year. As the Gamecocks swept two matches from Southeast Missouri at home Sunday and Monday, Libs had 72 assists and helped JSU record a .284 hitting percentage for the two matches. The Gamecocks led the league in 2019 at .233.
Her passing allowed Lena Kindermann (24 kills), Courtney Glotzbach (21), Katie Montgomery (19) and Kaylie Milton (15) to have a big weekend.
Libs was the OVC setter of the week five times last season.
JSU (2-0) will play at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-0) on Sunday and Monday.