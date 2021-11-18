JSU volleyball: Montgomery leads sweep of Steton, Gamecocks face Kennesaw next

Jacksonville State senior Katie Montgomery had a career-high 17 kills as the Gamecocks beat Stetson 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 in the ASUN Conference tournament Thursday.
The win came in the quarterfinals and moved JSU (24-6) into Friday's quarterfinals against Kennesaw State, which the Gamecocks beat in five sets at home earlier this season. Stetson saw its season end at 13-16.
Montgomery also recorded a .517 hitting percentage and added six blocks for the Gamecocks, who have 18 sweeps this season.
Five to know
—JSU had a 13-0 run in the second set to build a 7-5 lead to 20-5. The run included four kills and two blocks from Montgomery.
—JSU's hitting percentage was .429 for the match, the third-highest mark of the season.
—Lena Kindermann and Addie Halverson each had 10 kills. Halverson added four blocks and four digs, while Kindermann had five digs.
—Lexie Libs had 38 assists and three digs.
—Erin Carmichael led the way in digs with 13, while Kylee Quigley had six kills and four digs. Brooklyn Schiffli had four digs.