JSU volleyball: Loud music, big energy speaks volumes in Gamecocks' win

JACKSONVILLE — Stetson could ask for Jacksonville State to turn down the music, but the Hatters couldn't do much about the Gamecocks’ energy Saturday.
Jacksonville State's players love to have the music at their Pete Mathews Coliseum up full blast during pregame warmups. The music at JSU might be the loudest at an ASUN Conference volleyball arena — loud enough that a Stetson representative asked for it to be turned down a bit Saturday.
No matter. The Gamecocks still blitzed the visiting Hatters 25-14, 25-14, 25-20, which came less than 24 hours after a disappointing five-set home loss to Florida Gulf Coast.
In the end, the volume of the music has nothing to do with the result of the match, but even so, blasting some tunes is something that the JSU players seem to enjoy.
"I think it's just fun," JSU senior middle blocker Zoe Gonzales said. "Our team is very energized at the beginning of the game, and I think that kind of dictates how our day is going to go. With loud music and everyone singing along and having a good time and dancing on the court before the game starts, that is a huge thing for our team to get going."
Said teammate Sophie Riemersma: "I have nothing to add to that. That was perfect."
And it was a near-perfect day for the Gamecocks (20-5, 7-4 ASUN). Consider this:
—JSU showed that the loss to FGCU wasn't going to slow them going forward: "The heart-breaker of a fifth set from last night's game really fueled us and got us fired up for this next game. We knew we wanted to give it everything we had."
—Riemersma continued a hot streak individually by delivering 13 kills and a .522 hitting percentage. In the last three matches, she's had 13, 12 and 13 kills, which is her best three-match production this season. And she did it while fighting off the effects an injury.
"She's just a competitor," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "She had a sore shoulder all week. We didn't know if she was going to play this weekend. To tough it out and go out and play the way she did says a lot about her mental toughness."
—The Gamecocks got an emotional lift late in the match when they were three points from clinching the sweep: Garvey inserted senior Anna Nelson into the match for the first time this season.
A popular and respected senior, Nelson has spent the past nine months rehabilitating from a hip injury. She was cleared this past week, and when Garvey gave her a chance to play Saturday, her teammates cheered and the crowd joined them.
"Everyone on the team can say how proud we all are of her and how hard she's been working after practice and doing everything single thing she can do in rehab to get back for the team and for herself," Gonzales said. "Ultimately, everyone is happy for her and really proud of her."
—Garvey said the blocking game was good. Riemersma (four blocks) and Katie Montgomery (three) led the way. Gonzales, the center of the blocking attack, had one.
—Courtney Glotzbach had 11 kills and a .524 hitting percentage. She also had six digs.
—Lena Kindermann had nine kills, and Montgomery added seven.
—Claire Ochs, who recently passed the 5,000-assist mark for her career, added 37 to her total.
—Erin Carmichael had 14 digs, while Brooklyn Schiffli added eight.
—Stetson (13-10, 4-7 ASUN) has its best record under sixth-year coach Yang Deng, who took over a program that went 4-25 the year before she came. A former Missouri assistant coach, Deng's best season was 2018 when Stetson was 16-13.
—Riemersma on Gonzales’ effect on the blocking game even when she doesn't have a lot of individual blocks: "Zoe is definitely one of the most consistent blockers I've ever played with or against. She has unbelievable blocks and she presses like none other. Best of all, she's a really good teacher for the rest of us. She helps us out with blocking drills in practice and tries to encourage us to get better. She's just amazing, and we just aspire to be like her.
—Garvey on the chance to put Nelson into the game: "It was really cool. She's worked hard the past nine months to get healthy enough to come back to play. It's awesome to see her back in a uniform and get in there at the end. That was really cool as a coach."
—Gonzales on Riemersma's game Saturday: "I love playing next to Sophie. She brings so much energy to the court. It's honestly so fun, no matter the score. If we get a big point, I know that Sophie is going to be the No. 1 person on the court bringing all the energy. So, I'm so proud of her. It's really exciting."
—JSU will play at Lipscomb on Friday and Austin Peay on Saturday. The final home match will be Nov. 11 against North Alabama at 6 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.