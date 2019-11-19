JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Lexie Libs has a “really bad thing” of not looking at the score during volleyball matches, because she “likes to play every point.”
But very few points in program history have been as important as the last one Saturday. Her 46th assist of the day provided the winning point in Jacksonville State’s 3-1 victory over Tennessee State.
With JSU up 24-18 in the fourth set, Libs set up senior Shayla Schmidt for a kill attempt. Teammates Anna Nelson and Kylee Quigley were in a runner’s stance, before Taylor Pribyl joined the duo just off the court as Schmidt jumped into the air to attack the ball.
She was successful, which sealed the win. That clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship. It also set up JSU as the host school for the league tournament. It marks the first time in 10 years the Gamecocks won an OVC volleyball championship — regular season or postseason.
“We have that belief this year,” Libs said Monday afternoon. “And, honestly, having veterans — people who played last year — on the team, they have that feeling of what everyone needs to bring to the table this year.”
Libs is one of those veteran players who played for Todd Garvey during his first season as head coach in 2018.
She had 1,116 assists this year, which ranks eighth in the program’s Division I history. She is one of four players in the program’s Division I history to have recorded more than 1,000 assists in two or more seasons.
She also brings more experience to the table than just what she learned last year under Garvey. Libs, who prepped at Our Lady of Providence High School in Floyds Knobs, Ind., won three-straight IHSAA volleyball state championships and added a runner-up finish, too. When the Lady Pioneers won their third straight state title during Libs’ junior year, only three other Indiana high school programs had accomplished that feat.
Providence also became the first Indiana high school volleyball team to successfully win a state championship in two different classifications in back-to-back years. During Libs’ six-year high school career, Providence went 232-23.
“Going to the state championship matches a lot in high school just made it easier to be able to transition to the college aspect of it,” said Libs, who transferred from East Tennessee State to Jacksonville State before the 2018 season. “I mean, we played (in Worthen Arena) at Ball State University and there were thousands of seats and we had a big crowd of all of that. So, it was just easier to keep it calm, cool and collected when I got into a pressure situation in college.”
Libs, who earned OVC Setter of the Week five times this season and seven times throughout her two-year JSU career, and the rest of the top-seeded Jacksonville State volleyball team will begin its postseason action on Thursday when the Gamecocks face eighth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The Cougars are one of only three OVC teams — UT Martin and Southeast Missouri are the others — to have beaten JSU during conference play.
“Any award is a great award to get, but I always tell the team when I get (OVC Setter of the Week), that’s because of their good passes and the hitters putting the ball away every time,” Libs said. “It’s a cliché, but it’s a team effort, it really is.”
OVC tournament pairings
First round, Thursday
Match 1: No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 6 Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 Southeast Missouri vs. No. 7 Tennessee Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Match 3: No. 4 Morehead State vs. No. 5 Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Friday
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Finals
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.